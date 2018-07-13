Mac Miller – “Self Care” Video

Oh, so this is how Mac Miller is doing after his breakup with Ariana Grande.

Today the rapper is announcing his new album Swimming, which includes the previously released “Small Worlds.” Along with the announcement he’s sharing new single “Self Care” co-written by Dev Hynes.

In the Christian Weber-directed video, Miller is buried alive. That’s one of my biggest fears, but he seems to be handling it well. First thing he does is take his shoe off to grab a hidden cigarette. He lights it and then just leans into his feelings. Don’t worry, he eventually engraves “Memento Mori” into the wood of the coffin with a switchblade and then punches himself out Kill Bill style.

The song itself has a honeyed smoothness. It’s mellow as it spins into this honest, emotional oblivion. And his lyrics see him finally starting to take care of himself. “Self care, I’m treating me right/ Hell yeah, we gonna be alright,” goes the song’s hook. But he’s still lost and trying to find his way. Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Come Back To Earth”

02 “Hurt Feelings”

03 “What’s The Use?”

04 “Perfecto”

05 “Self Care”

06 “Wings”

07 “Ladders”

08 “Small Worlds”

09 “Conversation Pt. 1”

10 “Dunno”

11 “Jet Fuel”

12 “2009”

13 “So It Goes”



Swimming is out 8/3 via Parlophone Records. You can pre-order it here.