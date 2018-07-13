Suede – “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You”

Last month, celebrated Britpoppers Suede announced their upcoming album The Blue Hour with lead single “The Invisibles.” Today they’re sharing “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You.”

The new track finds the band in a similarly dark, affected state. The opening audio is disturbing and stinging, but Suede thrives inside this tension. They tackle the unpleasant with a lot of passion. The lyrics appear empowering, or at a minimum hopeful, but frontman Brett Anderson’s delivery is strained, like he can’t break from the longing. He’s most emotional when he sings, “Don’t be afraid if nobody loves you/ Don’t be afraid cause no one loves me.” Listen below.

The Blue Hour is out 9/21 via Rhino.