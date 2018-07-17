Waxahatchee – “Chapel Of Pines” Video

A few years ago, Katie Crutchfield was one-half of a group known as Great Thunder, alongside former Swearin’ member and occasional Waxahatchee co-producer Keith Spencer. Around the same time that Cerulean Salt and Ivy Tripp were being made, Great Thunder put out a couple albums, 2012’s Sounds Of Great Thunder and 2013’s Groovy Kind Of Love, which were long and varied collections of experimental music.

Crutchfield decided to revisit and revise some of the material she made with Great Thunder for a new EP, aptly titled Great Thunder, that’s out this fall. She recorded them with producer Brad Cook at Justin Vernon’s April base studio, taking her best ideas and shaping them into something that can sit alongside the rest of her Waxahatchee discography, the most recent of which was last year’s Out In The Storm. “I would say that it is a complete 180 from the last record: super stripped-down, quiet, and with me performing solo, it’s a throwback to how I got started,” Crutchfield said of the new collection of songs.

She’s announcing the EP with a new version of “Chapel Of Pines,” which comes attached to a music video directed by Christopher Good where Crutchfield and Kevin Morby construct a bonfire in the woods. Or, as some might call it, a chapel of pines. It’s foggy and moody and breathtakingly beautiful, much like the song itself, and you can watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Singer’s No Star”

02 “You’re Welcome”

03 “Chapel Of Pines”

04 “You Left Me With An Ocean”

05 “Slow You Down”

06 “Take So Much”

TOUR DATES (solo):

08/04 Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

09/05 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

09/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Fest

09/08 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre*

09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House*

09/10 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge*

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol*

09/13 Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House*

09/14 Cleveland, OH @ Survival Kit Gallery*

09/15 Toronto, ON @ Bloor Street United Church*

09/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre*

09/17-22 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

09/18 Madison, WI @ Mineral Point Opera House*

09/21 Lawrence, KS @ The White Schoolhouse*

09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Philly Music Fest @ World Cafe Live

09/29 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

09/30 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

10/02 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

10/03 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park^

10/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre^

10/06 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/08 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre^

10/09 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre^

10/10 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre^

10/11 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom^

10/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom^

10/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre^

10/21 Boston, MA @ House of Blues^

10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

10/25 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works^

10/27 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s^

11/17 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre (The Complete Last Waltz)

* w/ Night Shop, Anna St. Louis

^ w/ Courtney Barnett

The Great Thunder EP is out 9/7 via Merge. Pre-order it here.