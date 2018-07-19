Knife Knights – “Light Up Ahead (Time Mirage)” & “My Dreams Never Sleep”

Last month, Ishmael Butler and Erik Blood introduced their Knife Knights projects with “Give You Game,” and today the two are back to announce their debut album together, which is called 1 Time Mirage and will be out on Sub Pop in September. It’ll feature appearances from Shabazz Palaces, Porter Ray, and more.

Butler and Blood met almost 15 years ago at a Spiritualized show, according to a press release, and Blood was a big Digable Planets fan. They kept in touch and Blood became an integral part in realizing Butler’s Shabazz Palaces material, and all along they were knocking out tracks on the side for what would become Knife Knights.

Today, they’re sharing two new songs from 1 Time Mirage, “Light Up Ahead (Time Mirage)” and “My Dreams Never Sleep.” Both are hazy and potent fever dreams. The former features contributions from Porter Ray, Gerald Turner, Darrius Willrich, OC Notes & Shabazz Palaces while the latter has contributions from OC Notes, Marquetta Miller & Shabazz Palaces.

The group also recently had their live debut together on KEXP. You can listen to the new songs and watch their performance below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bionic Chords” (Feat. OC Notes & Darrius Willrich)

02 “Drag Race Legend”

03 “Give You Game (Feat. Marquetta Miller & Stas Thee Boss)

04 “Light Up Ahead (Time Mirage)” (Feat. Porter Ray, Gerald Turner, Darrius Willrich, OC Notes & Shabazz Palaces)

05 “Seven Wheel Motion”

06 “Low Key” (Feat. Shabazz Palaces)

07 “My Dreams Never Sleep” (Feat. OC Notes, Marquetta Miller & Shabazz Palaces)

08 “Light Work” (Feat. El Mizell)

09 “Can’t Draw the Line” (Feat. OC Notes)

10 “Come On Let’s Go” (Feat. OC Notes & Marquetta Miller)

11 “Mr. President”

1 Time Mirage is out 9/14 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.