Last year, the voluminously bearded folk dude Sam Beam, who records as Iron & Wine, released Beast Epic, his first album in six years. As you might imagine, he wrote a lot of songs in those six years, and all of those songs didn’t make it onto Beast Epic. And next month, Beam will release Weed Garden, a new EP of songs from the same period.

According to Mxdwn, the songs on Weed Garden aren’t outtakes. They’re just songs that Beam didn’t have time to finish as he was putting the album together. The EP features six new songs, and if the first single is any indication, the new EP shouldn’t represent a step down in quality.

Today, Beam shared the EP’s first single, a delicate ramble called “What Hurts Worse.” It’s a lush, delicate song, full of fingerpicked guitars and lightly rumbling drums and hushed keyboards. Like so many Iron & Wine songs, it’s the sort of thing that seems built for contemplatively staring out car windows on autumn road trips. It’s an awfully pretty song, and you can hear it below.

The Weed Garden EP is out 8/31 on Sub Pop.