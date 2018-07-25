RL Grime – “Light Me Up” (Feat. Miguel & Julia Michaels)

RL Grime teamed up with Miguel last year on a song called “Stay For It,” and now they’ve linked up again. “Light Me Up,” which comes from the trap-rave producer’s forthcoming full-length Nova, features Miguel and pop hitmaker Julia Michaels, and it actually started out as a demo from the Skrillex/Diplo team-up Jack Ü.

“Wes [Pentz, aka Diplo] played the demo for me maybe like a year ago,” RL Grime told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show today. “It was a pretty old demo that he played me, and I just loved the vibe of it and decided to build it out and have Miguel and Julia recut their vocals, so was in with them. It has a great summery vibe to it. I felt like this album needed something like that.”

The Jack Ü demo of the song leaked last year, and RL Grime’s version sounds pretty similar — just a little bit cleaner and with a few more noticeable production flourishes. As you might expect given its origins, the song sounds much more like an ordinary pop song that the producer’s usual fare, and you can hear it below.

Nova is out 7/27 via WeDidIt.