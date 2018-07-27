The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Carlos Lopez Estrada, the man who directed so many of those great early brain-boggling clipping. videos, is now also the man behind the new movie Blindspotting. Clipping.’s Daveed Diggs stars. It looks very fucking intense. There are about 10 movies out in theaters right now that I want to see, and I’ll realistically make it out to two or three of them. But that one is very much on the list. And I’d like to welcome Estrada to the list of music-video directors who became real-movie directors. He is in august company, and he deserves to be there. This week’s list is below.

Tired: Making a fun party-life video that ends in a horrifying car crash. Wired: Making a video that begins with a horrifying car crash and then flashes back on the fun party-life stuff.

A pretty little love letter to casino lighting and ’70s film stock. Alex Turner makes a gorgeous nighthawk at the diner.

A sad and troubling vision of all the things that might go through a young black man’s head during a stressed-out moment. It feels weird to compliment the dancing in a video like this, but there is some good dancing in this video.

Sometimes, you just need to have a whole lot of colors punch you in the eye.

Repo Man, but three minutes long and starring three Russian gangsters and one very angry subwoofer. If you can’t get behind that, then maybe music videos are not for you. (Shout out to whoever dropped this one in the comments section last week.)