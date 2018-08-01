Stream Mentira Toda Tu Vida Es Una Mentira

The Kansas City band Mentira play brutal, chaotic, all-out hardcore. Talking to Maximumrocknroll, they say that they “sound like the only Japanese hardcore band in Kansas City, MO.” Frontman Ricardo Flores only sings in Spanish, and his voice is a furious, galvanizing bark. The band released a demo toward the end of 2016, but they’re only now getting around to releasing their debut EP, a roiling blast called Toda Tu Vida Es Una Mentira. (Translation: “All your life is a lie.”) The EP absolutely kicks ass, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://thrillingliving.bandcamp.com/album/toda-tu-vida-es-una-mentira-ep" target="_blank">"Toda Tu Vida Es Una Mentira" EP by Mentira</a>

Toda Tu Vida Es Una Mentira is out now on Thrilling Living.