Wild Nothing – “Shallow Water”

It’s almost like Wild Nothing records are meant to be listened to in August, when the sun feels stretched out and the September’s chill looms somewhere ahead. Jack Tatum, the mind behind the dream-pop project, never fails to put out hazy chillwave that complements the languid end of the summer. Recently, though, Tatum’s sound has come into sharper focus as he inches towards an ’80s pop feel with his recent singles like “Partners In Motion” and “Letting Go.” Later this month, Captured Tracks will release his fourth full-length album, Indigo, but today they’re sharing a new song called “Shallow Water.”

“Shallow Water,” with its post-punk bass line and Cocteau Twins-style synth, is a retro-futurist chiller with some seriously pristine production touches, finding Tatum at his most structured hi-fi while still hearkening back to the loose, airy sound that made his debut Gemini so resonant.

In a recent press email, Tatum explained that the song is written for and about his wife. He wrote:

It can be hard to write songs about being in love that don’t come across as trite but it’s equally as hard to care about being trite when you are in love. To put it simply, it’s a song about finally arriving in the place you were meant to.

Listen to “Shallow Water” below.

Indigo is out 8/31 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.