Tyler, The Creator – “See You Again” Video (Feat. Kali Uchis & A$AP Rocky)

Tyler, The Creator has spent much of the year releasing loosies and freestyles, but today he’s revisiting a track from his most recent proper full-length, 2017’s Flower Boy, to release a new music video for the track “See You Again.” The video was directed by Tyler, under his alter ego Wolf Haley, and it features A$AP Rocky and Kali Uchis (only the latter appears on the actual song).

In the vid, Tyler stars as a daydreaming sailor who looks out of his ship to see Kali on a boat dressed in a yellow poncho. There’s an marching sequence on top of a landing strip, Tyler surrounded by Top Gun-esque scenery. It transitions to a man playing a saxophone while Tyler stands in shadow, and then switches it up once again to Tyler in the woods wearing a white sheet with eyeholes and a bucket hat, which incorporates Frank Ocean’s appearance elsewhere on Flower Boy’s “Where This Flower Blooms” into the audio.

Watch below.

Flower Boy is out now.