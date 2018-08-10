Stream Moses Sumney’s New EP Black In Deep Red, 2014

Moses Sumney is still working on the full-length follow-up to last year’s phenomenal Aromanticism, but he’s blessing us with new music in the interim anyhow.

A couple weeks back, when we learned Sumney’s next LP would be a “maximalist” affair because “sometimes you just need to scream,” he also revealed he had a noisy new EP coming out imminently. A few days later we learned the EP would be called Black In Deep Red, 2014, and we heard its riotous closing track “Rank & File.” And now the full three-song set has arrived.

Sumney has said Black In Deep Red, 2014 — named for a Mark Rothko painting — is about questions such as “Do we have power?” and “Who has power?” and “What is the nature of power?” It was inspired by Sumney’s attendance at a rally protesting the lack of legal consequences for the cop who shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. You can hear a sampled chant from the event on opening track, “Power?”

In a statement accompanying the EP announce, Sumney explained, “I felt like a camouflaged outsider at the protest, like an anthropologist performing a study among his own kind. I took to the mountains soon after that and wrote these songs, wondering if power was a transferable device that could change hands through the vocalizing of unrest.” So keep that in mind as you listen to the EP below.

Black In Deep Red, 2014 is out now on Jagjaguwar.