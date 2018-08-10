Method Man – “Grand Prix”

In recent years, Method Man has focused on things like his acting career and writing comic books, but now the legendary Wu-Tang MC has announced Meth Lab II: The Lithium, a sequel to his 2015 pseudo-compilation album The Meth Lab. Like the last installment, Meth Lab II was curated by Method and Wu-Tang affiliate Anthony “Hanz On” Messado of Hanz On Music and recorded at the Meth Lab Studios on Staten Island.

“It’s basically our little movement out on Staten Island that gives us a chance to give a lot of these dudes a platform to display themselves and their music and show the mechanics that go into a project,” Hanz On tells Billboard. Along with Method Man and Hanz On, the project will feature Snoop Dogg and “new cats from Staten Island we thought was dope.”

Today, Method Man has shared the first taste from the album, “Grand Prix,” which also serves as his sole solo track. “I can rhyme my ass off, that ain’t nothin’ new,” he say. “People already knew that, but they just tend to forget. Every now and then you’ve gotta remind them.” Dame Grease produces; listen below.

Meth Lab II: The Lithium is out later this year via Hanz On Music Entertainment (H.O.M.E.) / ONErpm, and there will be future installments in the series. “I want it to feel like it’s a TV show,” Method Man says. “Either a bad one, or a good one, or a polarizing one. As long as it’s a show.”