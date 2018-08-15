Pile – “Cup”

Pile have amassed a sizable cult following since Rick Maguire started the project in the late ’00s, and they’ve also built up a decent collection of detritus over the years that hasn’t been included on their full-length albums, the most recent of which was last year’s A Hairshirt Of Purpose. They’re collecting these stray tracks in a new compilation called Odds And Ends, which comes out next month, and will put their early EPs and 7″s on vinyl yet again. It also contains a few unreleased songs, like “Cup,” which the band recorded during the sessions for the last album.

“Odds and Ends is a collection of songs from 2010-2017 that were either on EPs, compilations or just omitted from other records for one reason or another,” Rick Maguire explains. “Now that we’ve run out of those EPs it seemed appropriate to release them together along with some other songs we’ve kept around. ‘Cup’ is a song I’ve been tinkering with on and off since 2009, we finally got it together by the time we recorded A Hairshirt Of Purpose in 2017. It didn’t find it’s way on to that record but I’m glad we’re able to release it this way.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Special Snowflakes”

02 “Mama’s Lipstick”

03 “Keep The Last Light On”

04 “Cup”

05 “Pigeon Song”

06 “Afraid Of Home”

07 “Scissors”

08 “Whistle”

09 “Big Web”

TOUR DATES:

10/02 Easthampton, MA @ The Flywheel *

10/03 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books *

10/04 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

10/05 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

10/07 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill w/ Shady Bug *

10/09 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf *

10/10 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

10/11 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

10/12 Nashville, TN @ The East Room *

10/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory *

10/14 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

10/16 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

10/17 Washington, DC @ DC9 *

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus w/ Dig Nitty *

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus w/ Bethlehem Steel *

10/25 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

* w/ The Spirit of the Beehive

Odds And Ends is out 9/7 via Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.