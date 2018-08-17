Reeseynem – “What’s The Hook” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Reeseynem’s unrestrained jubilance reminds me of his Chicago neighbor Chance The Rapper — or at least it does on his new single “What’s The Hook,” which features Chance. It’s a bright and playful bounce marked by squelching neon synths and smooth, surging brass that would sound right at home on Coloring Book or, say, Graduation. As with the esteemed 2003 summit between Murphy Lee and Jermaine Dupri, the gag is these two don’t need a hook because the whole song is relentlessly catchy. Have fun with it below.