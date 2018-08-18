Nicki Minaj – “Regular Degular”

Nicki Minaj released her new album Queen last week. Since then, she’s already shared one new track, the Nas-featuring, Tracy Chapman-sampling “Sorry,” which was originally intended to be included on the album. And now there’s another new Nicki song in the world.
The Target exclusive physical CD version of Queen includes two new tracks. One of those, “Barbie Tingz,” was already released back in May. And now the other, “Regular Degular,” has surfaced online. Hear it below via MissInfo.
OMG MY PHYSICAL COPIES ARE OUT NOW‼️‼️‼️‼️I don’t wanna spam y’all but I’m mad hype about this. TARGET is on Twitter stanning “Good Form”. They been knew! ‼️‼️‼️‼️ TARGET VERSION COMES WITH TWO ADDITIONAL TRACKS‼️‼️‼️ go to that link if your store didn’t get theirs yet & have it shipped to you instead. It’s in a lot of stores but will be in even more stores sat & sun. So grateful to everyone for hitting them up about the album.