Nicki Minaj – “Regular Degular”

Nicki Minaj released her new album Queen last week. Since then, she’s already shared one new track, the Nas-featuring, Tracy Chapman-sampling “Sorry,” which was originally intended to be included on the album. And now there’s another new Nicki song in the world.

The Target exclusive physical CD version of Queen includes two new tracks. One of those, “Barbie Tingz,” was already released back in May. And now the other, “Regular Degular,” has surfaced online. Hear it below via MissInfo.