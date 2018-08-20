偏執症者 (Paranoid) – “自警団 (Jikeidan)”

偏執症者 (Paranoid) — or, if you prefer, just Paranoid — are a Swedish hardcore band who make furious, raw, splenetic D-beat. They’re not Japanese, despite the name; they just love Japan’s violent and erratic hardcore scene, as so many deep punk heads do. 偏執症者 (Paranoid) released their Sataygraha album on Southern Lord a couple of years ago, and they’ve kept up a steady stream of releases since then, including the EP Jikangire earlier this summer. Next month, they’ll release another full-length album called Heavy Mental Fuck-Up!, and they’ve shared “自警団 (Jikeidan),” an absolute ripper of an opening track. If you’ve ever listened to Disfear, then you already know that Swedish D-beat is no joke. Check out “自警団 (Jikeidan)” below.

<a href="http://pndftw.bandcamp.com/album/heavy-mental-fuck-up" target="_blank">Heavy Mental Fuck-Up! by 偏執症者 (Paranoid)</a>

Heavy Mental Fuck-Up! is out 9/29, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.