Disclosure – “Where Angels Fear To Tread”

We know Disclosure have been hard at work on LP3, and this week they seem to be ramping up to it quite quickly. Just yesterday they shared a new track called “Moonlight,” and less than 24 hours later they’re back with another one called “Where Angels Fear To Tread.”

Like “Moonlight,” this latest song gets a lot of mileage out of sliced-up vocal samples from an old a cappella record. But whereas yesterday’s song turned the Real Group’s “When I Fall In Love” into brisk ultralounge house music with some artful flourishes, this one is a bit slower and dreamier. It’s the best Disclosure single I’ve heard in a long time.

The Lawrence brothers essentially took the Four Freshmen’s a cappella take on the old Johnny Mercer/Rube Bloom tune “Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear to Tread)” and gave it a swingin’, spacey house remix. On Twitter, they write, “We’ve been completely obsessed with acapella jazz groups lately and so we decided to sample some of the original masters – The Four Freshmen. Hope you all enjoy.”

