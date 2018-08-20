Disclosure – “Moonlight”

At the beginning of the year, Disclosure revealed that they were working on their third album, the proper follow-up to 2015’s Caracal. The British production duo announced last year that they were taking a little break from music to rejuvenate and regroup, getting out of the studio and off the road.

But it looks like they’re back at it in full swing. A few months ago, they shared a new song called “Ultimatum,” featuring Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, and today they’re releasing another new track. This one’s called “Moonlight.”

“Moonlight was written and arranged at Guy’s house, sampling Swedish acapella group The Real Group’s cover of the classic ‘When I Fall In Love,” the band said in a statement. “We wanted to bring some Disclosure deep house chords and basslines to the forefront.”

Listen below.

“Moonlight” is out now.