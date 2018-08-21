Soft Cell Share First New Song In 15 Years

Soft Cell are reuniting next month for their last show ever. That show, which will also be the legendary UK synthpop duo’s first in 15 years, is set to take place on 9/30 at London’s O2 Arena. But before that happens, they’re giving us their first new music in 15 years.

Two days before the farewell show, Soft Cell are releasing a 10-disc rarities box set and a singles compilation, both of which are called Keychains And Snowstorms. In addition to the hits, the compilation will feature two brand new tracks, “Northern Lights” and “Guilty (Cos I Say You Are),” the former of which the band has shared today.

Soft Cell rose to prominence in 1981 with a classic cover of Gloria Jones’ 1965 northern soul single “Tainted Love,” and singer Marc Almond tells The Guardian that their new song “Northern Lights” is “a celebration of our roots in northern soul.” Its lyrics reference ’60s northern soul clubs Golden Torch and Twisted Wheel, and it sounds very much like a Soft Cell song. Listen to it below.





The Singles – Keychains Ad Snowstorms is out 9/28.