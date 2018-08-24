Stream Blood Orange’s New Album Negro Swan

Back in July, Dev Hynes announced the forthcoming release of the new Blood Orange full-length Negro Swan, the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Freetown Sound. Soon after that he shared singles “Charcoal Baby” and “Jewelry” on the same day, but the rest of the album has stayed under wraps until now save for some live performances here and there.

As we broke down in our Premature Evaluation, Negro Swan immerses itself in Hynes’ very honest exploration of self-love and inclusivity. He reclaims this idea of “doing the most,” offering up songs that are warm and resilient and courageous as they push against the status quo. It’s an intriguing continuation of a musical career that never stops evolving.

Negro Swan comes with a whole host of features including Puff Dadyy, Tei Shi, A$AP Rocky, Project Pat, Ian Isiah, Georgia Ann Muldrow, and Steve Lacy, as well as interludes from FX’s Pose director Janet Mock. You can stream all 16 tracks of it below.

Negro Swan is out now via Domino.