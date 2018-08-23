Hater – “Fall Off”

Hater’s jangling, twinklingly melancholic indie-pop earned them a spot on our Best New Bands Of 2017 list last year. And fortunately, the Swedish quartet already have a whole new album of it ready to go.

Siesta, the follow-up to last year’s You Tried, is coming out at the end of next month. We’ve already heard two songs from it, “It’s So Easy” and “I Wish I Gave You More Time Because I Love You.” Today, they’ve shared a third.

“Fall Off” is another sighing, chiming gem anchored by Caroline Landahl’s bittersweet vocal delivery, but there’s more than a little post-punk in its tightly interlocking guitar patterns. As always, it’s very good, and you can listen to it below.

Siesta is out 9/28 on Fire. Pre-order it here.