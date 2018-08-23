The Weeknd Debuts New Remix On His Memento Mori Beats 1 Show

In June, the Weeknd joined the likes of Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, and more with his own Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. And like Frank Ocean with Blonded Radio and Drake with OVO Sound Radio, the Weeknd is using his new show Memento Mori to debut some new music.

The first episode of Memento Mori, described by Abel Tesfaye himself as “all of the music that’s inspiring some late nights,” aired 6/8. The second is airing today — it’s live right now — and it’s set to feature the debuts of two new tracks.

One of those new tracks is apparently a remix of My Dear Melancholy’s “Try Me” with Quavo, Trouble, and Swae Lee. You can tune in to Memento Mori here.