It’s been a busy week for Disclosure! The electro duo have been sharing a track a day. Monday saw “Moonlight,” followed by “Love Can Be So Hard” on Tuesday and Wednesday’s “Where Angels Fear To Tread.” Today has been especially busy. This morning, they released their groovy house rendition of Gwen McCrae’s “Funky Sensation” and tonight, we hear another new single. “Where You Come From” maintains the house-heavy vibe the producers have been embracing with their new material and mixes in a shuffling beat. Listen to it below.