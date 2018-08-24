Lil Durk & Future – “Spin The Block”

Once upon a time, Lil Durk was among the hardest, hungriest voices in that initial wave of Chicago drill stars. But like his occasional collaborator Chief Keef, Durk quickly absorbed the diffuse melodic sensibility of Future. He switched his whole style up, and it worked wonders for him. These days, he’s an intriguing and versatile street-rap voice. And on a new single, he teams up Future, with the man who may have inspired that transition.

Obviously, the world is not exactly hurting for new Future songs — or, for that matter, new Durk ones. Still, the new Durk/Future collaboration “Spin The Block” has strong work from both of them. Over a moody, piano-based beat, both of them go in, focusing on hard and tangible rap cadences rather than the gooey melody that both of them can do.

Also, Future says that he’s going to turn a Gucci sock into a ski mask. That’s pretty good. Listen to “Spin The Block” below.

“Spin The Block” is out now on all the streaming services.