Justin Vernon – “Agasteen”

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has a new album out this Friday, his collaboration with the National’s Aaron Dessner under the name Big Red Machine. He’s already shared quite a few songs from that, but today he’s unveiling something quite different.

“Agasteen” is an ambient track that may or may not be named after a famous theologian. Vernon recorded it earlier this month at Funkhaus, the Berlin arts space where PEOPLE, the artist collective he heads up with the Dessner brothers, just hosted their collaborative festival event. On Twitter, Vernon calls it “a long piece of music that seems to relax me.”

Maybe it will relax you, too? The soothing synth squeals of “Agasteen” are online now at the PEOPLE platform, the new online publishing space Vernon hopes will become something between MySpace and Wikipedia. You have to create an account to hear it, but that’s free. Listen here.