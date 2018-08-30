Human People – “Jenny”

Human People are releasing their debut album, Butterflies Drink Turtle Tears, next month. The Brooklyn-based band splits guitar and vocal duties between Hayley Livingston and Marisa Gershenhorn, and since Livingston got to claim its lead single “California,” that means Gershenhorn gets to take lead on the next song we’re hearing from the album, “Jenny.”

Both songs deal with wanting to be somewhere or someone else, and on “Jenny” Gershenhorn builds up a persona for herself that feels stronger and more stable than reality. “I can’t fake it if you want me to/ I look like you and act like you but I’m nothing like you,” she sings. “Don’t touch me/ I could crush you/ You think I’m hollow, I’m full of blood and bile.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville w/ Long Neck, Fern Mayo, Pom Pom Squad

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove (record release show) w/ Thanks for Coming, Stove, June Gloom

09/22 Boston, MA @ The Farm (record release show) w/ Brittle Brian, Prior Panic

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits w/ Horse Jumper of Love, Bad Heaven Ltd, Soft Idiot

09/29 Cincinatti, OH @ The Hub w/ Leggy, Cigarette Bums, Lashes

09/30 Nashville, TN @ East Room w/ Leggy, Ralfie, Sam Hoffman

10/02 Richmond, VA @ Cafe Astrology w/ Leggy, Sibyl

10/03 Baltimore, MD @ Copycat, Unit b403

10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale w/ Thelma, Slow Glows

Butterflies Drink Turtle Tears is out 9/21 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.