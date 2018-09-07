Ryan Hemsworth – “Special Girl” (Feat. SK & Tomggg) Video

Canadian DJ and producer Ryan Hemsworth shared the Joji collab “Think About U” earlier in August and “Four Seasons” with NewAgeMuzik way back in January. Ahead of Elsewhere, the new album he’s gearing up to release later this month, today he’s back with a new song called “Special Girl” featuring London Afrobeats artist SK and Japanese composer Tomggg.

“Special Girl” has a slightly reggaeton-sounding groove, set to a scuttling xylophone beat that ripples like water droplets on a big placid lake. If cosmetology is your thing, you’ll probably like director Noah Sheldon’s accompanying music video, which highlights the nuanced rhythms of grooming, makeup artistry, and massage therapy. It may seem like an unusual choice for such a bubbly chillwave song, but it’s an oddly satisfying watch.

All the while, a girl and a boy perform an intricate dance duet that’s sort of goofy in a charming way. It’s honestly a lot of fun, so watch and listen below!

Elsewhere is out 9/21 on Last Gang/Secret Songs.