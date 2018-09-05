Watch Ariana Grande Cover Thundercat’s “Them Changes”

Ariana Grande is on a serious winning streak right now. At this point, she’s the only A-list pop star who managed not to severely fuck up her album rollout in the summer of 2018, and her album Sweetener is among the year’s best. And now she’s also sung the best, least expected cover in recent BBC Live Lounge history.

Grande recently made her first-ever Live Lounge appearance. And per Live Lounge custom, she sang live-in-studio versions of a few of her own songs: “No Tears Left To Cry,” “God Is A Woman,” and “R.E.M.” And she also sang her own take on bugged-out bass virtuoso Thundercat’s head-blown 2015 stoner-soul jam “Them Changes.”

Before singing the song, Grande calls Thundercat “a super-brilliant artist” and says that “Them Changes is her “favorite song from the past year and a half.” (It’s not from the past year and a half, but whatever.) Grande’s band does an admirable job navigating that strange marvel of a song, and it’s an absolute treat hearing that song coming out of Grande’s million-dollar voice. Watch below and hear the entire set at bbc.co.uk.

Sweetener is out now on Republic. Meanwhile, Thundercat recently joined Grande’s ex Mac Miller at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.