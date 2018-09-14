Sia & Dolly Parton – “Here I Am”

Dumplin’ is an upcoming movie that stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald. It’s based on a young adult novel about a plus-size teenager that’s obsessed with Dolly Parton. The film, which was recently acquired by Netflix and will be on the streaming service later this year, got Parton to write and record new material for the album. All of that music will be included in a soundtrack, which is set to come out in November.

As Billboard reports, Parton co-wrote six new compositions for the film, alongside Linda Perry, and also re-recorded some of her most popular songs in duets with Sia, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, and Rhonda Vincent.

The first song from the soundtrack that we’re hearing is a new version of “Here I Am,” which was originally included on Parton’s 1971 album Coat Of Many Colors. For this one, she teamed up with the Australian pop singer Sia. Listen to it below.

The Dumplin’ soundtrack is out 11/30 via Dolly Records/RCA Nashville. In other Dolly Parton/Netflix news, a scripted anthology series based on Parton’s songs is in development with the streaming service.