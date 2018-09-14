Swizz Beatz – “Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S)” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz have been working together for a long time, and they’ve known each other for even longer. Wayne’s Cash Money Millionaires toured with Swizz’s Ruff Ryders crew in 2000. In 2007, Wayne added a memorable guest verse (“voulez vous coucher avec moi, bitchessssss?”) on Swizz’s “It’s Me, Bitches” remix. In 2008, when Wayne’s popularity was peaking, Swizz produced “Dr. Carter,” from Wayne’s blockbuster album Tha Carter III.

These days, Wayne is looking at a potential career renaissance. His legal troubles are reportedly over, and he’s getting ready to release Tha Carter V, the album that’s been on the shelf for years. And now Wayne has shown up on a new Swizz track called “Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S.).” It’s not quite peak Wayne, but he shows energy, and it’s still fun to hear him on a choppy and concussive Swizz track.

The new song also has a video, which has Wayne and Swizz running around a dramatically lit indoor skate park together. The best part of it is unquestionably Alicia Keys, Swizz’s wife, who wears gold fronts and enormous gold earrings and who plays a piano that’s on fire. Watch it below.

“Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S.)” is out now at the streaming services, and there’s apparently a new Swizz solo album on the way.