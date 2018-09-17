Sam Wilkes – “Descending”

Bassist/composer/producer/arranger Sam Wilkes is steeped in the LA jazz scene, but on “Descending,” the closing track from his upcoming album WILKES, he plunges headfirst into psychedelic dream-pop. It’s a blissed-out lullaby with jazz flourishes at the fringe, Wilkes’ bassline slowly gliding downward as if lulling you into slumber (in a good way).

WILKES features saxophonist Sam Gendel, who collaborated with Wilkes on this year’s trip-hop head-trip Music For Saxophone And Bass Guitar, as well as guitarist Brian Greene and new Brainfeeder-signed drummer Louis Cole (of Knower, a combo that also features Wilkes and Gendel). So it’s one of those instances of a closely aligned musical family making the most of their intuitive connection.

Check out “Descending” below along with the previously released “Tonight,” which is giving me some pleasant Endtroducing….. vibes this morning.

<a href="http://samwilkes.bandcamp.com/album/wilkes" target="_blank">WILKES by Sam Wilkes</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome”

02 “Today”

03 “Run”

04 “Tonight”

05 “Hug”

06 “Descending”

WILKES is out 10/5 on Leaving Records. Pre-order it here.