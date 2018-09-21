Norah Jones & Jeff Tweedy – “A Song With No Name”

In June, Norah Jones returned with the Doveman collaboration “My Heart Is Full,” her first new material since her 2016 album Day Breaks. She followed that up a month later with the jazzy, organ- and horn-flecked “It Was You,” and now she’s back with a third new single.

“A Song With No Name” finds Jones teaming up with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy for her take on rootsy singer-songwriter Americana. Tweedy plays acoustic and electric guitar, while Jones handles the vocals and plays acoustic guitar, piano, and celeste.

Listen below.

Tags: Jeff Tweedy, Norah Jones