Last year, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell took his own life. The following month, we saw his final music video for “The Promise,” a powerful ballad he shared two months before his death. Now, a Chris Cornell retrospective box set has been announced. Today, we hear his posthumous single, “When Bad Does Good.”

The collection will include his work with Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, and Audioslave, along with songs from his solo albums. Today’s track was found in Cornell’s personal archives, like Cornell’s cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which is also included in the box set. The box set comes with a booklet of unreleased photos and liner notes from bandmates and colleagues Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, Mike McCready, and Brendan O’Brien. You could instead purchase the limited-edition Super Deluxe 4CD, 1DVD, and 180-gram 7LP box set, which holds 88 tracks — 64 songs and 24 videos with 13 audio and video entries.

“Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” Cornell’s wife Vicky says in a statement. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.” Listen to “When Bad Does Good” below.

Track list:

1.01 “Hunted Down” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.02 “Kingdom Of Come” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.03 “Flower” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.04 “All Your Lies” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden

1.05 “Loud Love” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.06 “Hands All Over” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.07 “Say Hello 2 Heaven” – Temple Of The Dog

1.08 “Hunger Strike” – Temple Of The Dog

1.09 “Outshined” – Temple Of The Dog

1.10 “Rusty Cage” – Temple Of The Dog

1.11 “Seasons” – Chris Cornell

1.12 “Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun)” – Chris Cornell

1.13 “Black Hole Sun” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.14 “Spoonman” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.15 “Dusty” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.16 “Burden In My Hand” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

2.01 “Sunshower” – Chris Cornell

2.02 “Sweet Euphoria” – Chris Cornell

2.03 “Can’t Change Me” – Chris Cornell

2.04 “Like A Stone” – Audioslave

2.05 “Cochise” – Audioslave

2.06 “Doesn’t Remind Me” – Audioslave

2.07 “Revelations” – Audioslave

2.08 “Shape Of Things To Come” – Audioslave

2.09 “You Know My Name” – Chris Cornell

2.10 “Billie Jean” – Chris Cornell

2.11 “Long Gone” (rock version) – Chris Cornell

2.12 “Scream” – Chris Cornell

2.13 “Part Of Me” (Steve Aoki remix) – Chris Cornell

2.14 “Ave Maria” (with Eleven) – Chris Cornell

3.01 “Promise” – Slash feat. Chris Cornell)

3.02 “Whole Lotta Love” – Santana feat. Chris Cornell

3.03 “Call Me A Dog” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.04 “Imagine” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.05 “I Am The Highway” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.06 “The Keeper” – Chris Cornell

3.07 “Been Away Too Long” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.08 “Live To Rise” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.09 “Lies” – Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace

3.10 “Misery Chain” – Joy Williams, Chris Cornell

3.11 “Storm” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden

3.12 “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” – Chris Cornell

3.13 “Only These Words” – Chris Cornell

3.14 “Our Time In The Universe” – Chris Cornell

3.15 “‘Til The Sun Comes Back Around” – Chris Cornell

3.16 “Stay With Me Baby” – Chris Cornell

3.17 “The Promise” – Chris Cornell

3.18 “When Bad Goes Good” – Chris Cornell

4.01 “Into The Void (Sealth)” (live at the paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.02 “Mind Riot” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.03 “Nothing To Say” (live in Seattle) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.04 “Jesus Christ Pose” (live in Oakland) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.05 “Show Me How To Live” (live in Cuba) – Audioslave, Chris Cornell

4.06 “Wide Awake” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.07 “All Night Thing” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.08 “Nothing Comes 2 You” (live at Sirius XM) – Chris Cornell

4.09 “One” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Chris Cornell

4.10 “Reach Down (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog

4.11 “Stargazer” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog

4.12 “Wild World” (live at Pantages Theatre) – Yusuf and Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell

4.13 “A Day In The Life” (live at the Royal Albert Hall) – Chris Cornell

4.14 “Redemption Song” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Toni Cornell, Chris Cornell

4.15 “Thank You” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy is out 11/16. Pre-order it here.

