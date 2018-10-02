Later this month, Australian pop-rapper Iggy Azalea will kick off her first North American tour in four years in support of her latest EP, Survive The Summer. CupcakKe was scheduled to open for Iggy on the Bad Girls Tour, but today, the Chicago rapper announced that she is dropping out of the tour and there will be only one bad girl.

“Due to a change of plans, i unfortunately will no longer be able to attend tour with Iggy,” CupcakKe tweeted. “I’m grateful for the opportunity… and I’ll be going on tour by myself when the album drops …. be looking out for dates .. thanks.” Since releasing her impressive third studio album, Ephorize, in January, CupcakKe has shared a few exciting new singles and features. Her new LP is surely imminent.