Last month, Low released their really fucking good album, Double Negative. Today, they’re sharing a music video for “Poor Sucker,” a menacing whisper of a track that gets an appropriately meditative but intense visual accompaniment. Directed by Karlos Rene Ayala, it finds the band’s Alan Sparhawk getting smeared in a bunch of face paint, alternating between wide-eyed contact lenses and darker pools of black. Check it out below.

Double Negative is out now via Sub Pop.