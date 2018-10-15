Stream Black Dresses’ New HELL IS REAL EP

Earlier this year, Black Dresses — the collaboration between Girls Rituals and Rook — released their debut album, WASTEISOLATION, an excellent collection of dark noise-pop songs that landed on our best albums of 2018 so far list. They’re following it up today with a new EP, HELL IS REAL, that’s out right now.

It’s five tracks worth of the same sort of abrasive, staticky beats that were present on their debut. Girls Rituals’ Dizzy and Rook trade lines back and forth about desolation and trauma and repetitive cycles of abuse. “You want us dead? We’re sick and dying, don’t you know?” they sing together on the title track. The music is just as unsettling and unnerving as what they’re singing about.

Stream the HELL IS REAL EP and what Dizzy says is the last Girls Rituals song below.

<a href="http://blackdresses.bandcamp.com/album/hell-is-real" target="_blank">HELL IS REAL by Black Dresses</a>

HELL IS REAL is out now.