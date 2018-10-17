Maxwell – “Shame” Video

Two years ago, the smoothly spacey soul great Maxwell released his album blackSUMMERS’night, the second LP in a planned trilogy. Nobody really expected that album to ever come out, since BLACKsummers’night, its predecessor, had been seven years after the first one. Given that lag time, nobody really expected the third album to come out anytime soon, either. But now it looks like Maxwell will finish up his trilogy, and he’ll only take a decade to do it.

Maxwell promises that the new album, presumably entitled blacksummers’NIGHT, is coming next year. And in the meantime, he’s shared the new single “Shame,” which is less diffuse and more straightforwardly poppy than a lot of Maxwell tracks. It’s built on big swells of synth and percussion, and it’s more focused on groove and atmosphere than on Maxwell’s voice or melodic sensibility.

In the brand-new video, from directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, Maxwell broods his way through a version of New York City that’s mostly populated by absurdly beautiful people wearing veils over their faces. Maybe they’re supposed to be ghosts? I don’t really know what’s going on. You can watch it below.

A new Maxwell album next year is a thing to look forward to.