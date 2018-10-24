T-Rextasy – “The Zit Song”

Back in June, the New York City crew T-Rextasy released “Girl, Friend,” a one-off early taste of their sophomore album, the follow-up to 2016’s Jurassic Punk. Today, they’re officially announcing the album, which is called Prehysteria and will be out the first week of January.

“Hysteric women are ungovernable and un-penetrable by cis male gazes, ideologies, and practices. Women deemed hysteric, in my opinion, are liberated and in control of their story however they need to tell it,” the band’s drummer Ébun Nazon-Power said in a press release. “And for this album I think we are weaving a story together in a way that is both ‘hysterical’ and painfully truthful for all of us. In this album we are on a journey of owning our ‘madness’ and loving it.”

The single they’re sharing today, “The Zit Song,’ is equal parts tenderhearted and sardonic. It’s about unrealistic beauty standards and also a zit you just can’t get rid of and maybe even don’t want to. The song’s populated by a ton of voices, from friends to parents, telling the main character to get rid of that zit. “You’ll never be prom queen or the teen dream/ No one will call you baby/ When we see you we scream,” goes the sing-songy chorus. Those words are flipped on their head by the end.

Listen below.

<a href="http://t-rextasy.bandcamp.com/album/prehysteria" target="_blank">Prehysteria by T-Rextasy</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Zit Song”

02 “Coffee?”

03 “Girl, Friend”

04 “Rip Van Vintage”

05 “Theme From Prehysteria”

06 “I Don’t Do Lunch”

07 “Baby”

08 “Maddy’s Got A Boyfriend”

09 “Pretty Boy”

10 “Tattoo!”

TOUR DATES:

01/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

01/04 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

01/05 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

01/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

01/07 Nashville, TN @ TBA

01/09 New Orleans, LA @ TBA

01/10 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

01/11 Atlanta, GA @ TBA

01/12 Savannah, GA @ Jinx 912

01/14 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

01/15 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

01/16 Washington, DC @ Dangerously Delicious Pies

01/17 Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

01/18 Worcester, MA @ Clark University

01/19 Queens, NY @ Trans-Pecos

Prehysteria is out 1/3. Pre-order it here.