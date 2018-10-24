Store Front – “Go For Broke”

Store Front is a new band composed of writer Amy Rose Spiegel, former Pains Of Being Pure At Heart member Peggy Wang, Bob Marshall, Brandon Louro, and Chalky Edwards. The origins of Store Front date back to 2013, when Wang heard Spiegel singing the Replacements in the middle of an open office. They started writing and composing together, and now, following this spring’s “Rip The Price Off” demo and ahead of their first official show in New York tonight, the group have shared their debut single.

“Store Front’s about wanting, and not wanting what you thought you did anymore,” says Spiegel. “Love songs about wanting to trash your bank account because it is trashed anyway.” That sentiment is readily apparent on new song “Go For Broke.” “It’s hard to go for broke/ Especially when you’re broke/ I’m networking and softening my tone,” Spiegel sings over a driving riff. “Say you’ll pay for what I’m working on/ And there’s so much that I’m working on.” Listen below.