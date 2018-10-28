NYHC Guitarist Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law, Danzig) Dead At 47

Todd Youth, the New York hardcore legend who played guitar in bands like Agnostic Front, Warzone, Murphy’s Law, and Danzig, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. Ras Israel Joseph I, Youth’s bandmate from his most recent band, Fireburn, wrote in a Facebook post, “There are no words to express how sad I am at the passing of my brother Todd Youth. The music he made will forever be remembered.” NYHC show promoters BlacknBlue Productions posted, “A very sad day for NYHC FAMILY…Todd Youth. We love you.”

Todd “Youth” Schofield was born in 1971 and grew up in New York City. He started playing guitar from an early age and made his debut with Agnostic Front in 1983. Youth also played for Warzone until 1986 when he joined Murphy’s Law. After working on three full-length albums and other recordings, he left Murphy’s Law in 1995. From there, he played in the Homewreckers, D Generation, Chrome Locust, Danzig, Samhain, the Chelsea Smiles, and, most recently, Fireburn. Read Joseph’s full post below.