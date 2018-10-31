Dolly Dream – “The Way To Heaven” (Feat. US Girls)

The influential Slumberland Records is celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, and since this summer they’ve been releasing commemorative 7″ singles as part of a series to honor the landmark, and they plan to keep it up until December 2019, when the label officially turns 30. The goal of the series is to highlight artists not typically associated with the label, and so far they’ve included the Suncharms and Rat Columns.

For their latest entry, they’re featuring two songs from Dolly Dream, a project that includes Meg Remy of US Girls and members of a notable Toronto punk band. We’re premiering its A-side, “The Way To Heaven,” below — it’s a slinking, starry-eyed ballad that sounds like getting swept away.

“It’s hard to make an honest love song,” Remy says of the project. “What’s the most honest thing? Death. Lovers don’t wanna think about Death. Yearning is the flip side of mourning. Yearning is the feeling of some future ghost. Dolly Dream is the sound of that ghost.”

Listen below.

The Dolly Dream 7″ is out in January via Slumberland Records.