Young Fathers – “Cocoa Sugar”

The arty, experimental, genre-agnostic Scottish electro-gospel-hip-hop trio Young Fathers released their excellent new album Cocoa Sugar earlier this year. And today, they’re returning to the album with a new song that’s also sort of a title track.

Although “Cocoa Sugar” wasn’t actually included on the album that bears its name, it dates back to the same 2017 recording sessions that birthed the LP. And now, “Cocoa Sugar” is being released as part of a new double A-side single along with a David Wrench remix of the Cocoa Sugar album track “Border Girl.”

In a press release, Young Fathers’ Kayus Bankole describes the new song as “a sweet lullaby for my cocoa sugar — my love. Stay warm, stay safe and goodbye.” It certainly begins that way, all hushed sing-song vocals and twinkling clouds of synth, before bursting into an explosion of gospel-soul urgency. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (SOLD OUT)

11/11 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (SOLD OUT)

11/14 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/17 Vancouver, BC @ Venue

11/19 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (SOLD OUT)

11/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (SOLD OUT)

11/30 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

12/01 Leeds, UK @ Stylus (SOLD OUT)

12/02 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/04 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

12/05 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

12/11 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

The Border Girl / Cocoa Sugar single is out now via Ninja Tune.