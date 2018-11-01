There is a long and weird tradition: Burly-voiced singers of shouty, frill-free salt-of-the-earth punk bands eventually go off and record rootsy, mostly-acoustic solo albums. It’s the Mike Ness/Greg Graffin/Brian Fallon move, and we’ve seen it a million times. Against Me! essentially started as an acoustic solo project, so it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise if band leader Laura Jane Grace eventually goes off to do something like that. But that’s not really what she’s done with her new album Bought To Rot.

A couple of months ago, Laura Jane Grace announced the formation of her new trio Laura Jane Grace And The Devouring Mothers, which also features Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson, the band’s recording engineer. The band recorded Bought To Rot, their debut album, for Bloodshot Records, the venerable Chicago alt-country indie that’s located down the street from where Grace now lives.

So Bought To Rot seems like it should be Laura Jane Grace’s rootsy move. Instead, it’s mostly another album of bracing, urgent, hypercharged punk rock — not quite the same as a new Against Me! album, but not too terribly different, either. And since Against Me! rule, that’s a good thing. We’ve already posted the Devouring Mothers’ early single “Apocalypse Now (& Later),” and now the whole album is streaming at NPR. Listen to it here.

Bought To Rot is out 11/9 on Bloodshot.