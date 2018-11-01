Dehd – “Dying For”

Dehd are a Chicago trio comprising Emily Kempf (formerly of Lala Lala), Jason Balla (also of Ne-Hi and Earring), and Eric McGrady. They play a form of dreamy, ramshackle indie rock that flashes me back a decade to the rise of Beach Fossils and Real Estate — or at least they do on “Dying For,” their new single out today. Against gleaming primitivist guitar riffs and a gracefully slapdash drumbeat, they roll out their thesis in the form of an unanswerable question: “Is a dream worth dying for if you’re six feet under ground?”

Check it out below, where you’ll also find their tour dates. And if you’re into this one, check out their back catalog at Bandcamp.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

11/03 – Hamilton, ON @ A Space

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s

11/05 – Montreal, QC @ A Space

11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar – Unfest *

11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Comet

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

* w/ Shannon & The Clams

^ w/ Grapetooth

“Dying For” is out now on Fire Talk.