LCD Soundsystem – “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” (Heaven 17 Cover)

Just in time for the midterms, LCD Soundsystem have shared a cover of 80’s British new wavers Heaven 17’s goofy anti-fascist bop “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.” The track appeared on Spotify today, following up the band’s recent Spotify Session cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love” and rendition of American Dream track “Tonite.”

Heaven 17 released the electro-funky original in 1981, in the midst of the Reagan and Thatcher years and it became a minor-hit before it was banned by BBC for libel. It ironically jabs at “this fascist groove thang” that was going on, encouraging fans to get groovy in the name of politics: “Have you heard it on the news/ About this fascist groove thang/ Evil men with racist views/ Spreading all across the land/ Don’t just sit there on your ass/ Unlock that funky chaindance.”

Hear LCD Soundsystem’s take on it below:

“(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” is out now.