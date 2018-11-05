Tee Grizzley – “Wake Up” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Two years ago, the Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley released the urgent and forceful “First Day Out.” He recorded the song the day after prison, where he’d been serving time for robbery. The song made Tee Grizzley a sensation, and he how has a viable rap career. This week, Tee Grizzley will release his new mixtape Still My Moment. The new tape is coming out on the two-year anniversary of his release from prison, and it’s also out on the same day that his parole is up, which means he can now leave the country for the first time since he first got sent to jail.

On Still My Moment, Grizzley teams up with a few rap A-listers, including Quavo, Offset, Lil Pump, and producer Tay Keith. And on the new song “Wake Up,” he joins forces with Chance The Rapper, a very different Midwestern rap star.

Grizzley is at his best when he sounds hungry and dangerous, something that wasn’t really in evidence on his 2018 album Activated. Instead, “Wake Up” is a generic motivational song, with both Grizzley and Chance talking about serving as inspiration for kids. (Chance literally calls himself a “father figure.”) Listen below.

Still My Moment is out 11/9 on 300 Entertainment.