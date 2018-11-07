Ibibio Sound Machine – “Basquiat”

Earlier this year, the London-based band Ibibio Sound Machine released their Eiyo EP, which was made up of leftovers from their 2017 sophomore album Uyai. The eight-member group, which is fronted by Nigerian vocalist Eno Williams, trades in an intoxicating swirl of Afrobeat and disco rhythms.

Today, they’ve released a new one-off single, “Basquiat,” was inspired by the Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition that was on display at the Barbican in London recently, and it shares in some of the famed New York artist’s frenetic scribble.

Listen below

“Basquiat” is out now via Merge Records.