Shame – “Rock Lobster” (The B-52’s Cover)

Let’s talk about Shame. We here at Stereogum haven’t really been covering Shame, the British postpunk band who released the debut album Songs Of Praise at the beginning of the year and whose intense, physical live shows have since become notorious. I gave Songs Of Praise a listen during the pre-release run-up and didn’t hear anything special, but the album has shown a real staying power, and that’s a sign that this band is on track to become something more than just the next British hype. So consider this our mea culpa, and also consider listening to the band’s “Rock Lobster” cover.

“Rock Lobster” is, of course, the deathlessly fun novelty garage-rock single that put Athens, Georgia party-starters the B-52’s on the map. It is an overwhelmingly catchy and absurd song, and only a truly self-assured band (like, say, Sleater-Kinney) would even consider attempting to cover it. How, for example, do you sing a song like this without resorting to a pale imitation of Fred Schneider’s nasal honk? Shame figured it out.

Today, Shame released their new two-song Spotify Session single. For the streaming service, they’ve recorded a live-in-studio cover of their own single “One Rizla,” and they’ve also shared their “Rock Lobster” cover, which they clearly enjoy playing but which they mostly do like it’s one of their songs. Below, listen to Shame’s Spotify Sessions single and, while you’re at it, watch the B-52’s video for “Rock Lobster.”

Songs Of Praise is out now on Dead Oceans.