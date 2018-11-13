Sir Babygirl – “Haunted House” Video

Early next year, Sir Babygirl is releasing her debut album, Crush On Me. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Heels” and “Flirting With Her,” and today Kelsie Hogue’s pop project — which we’ve named an Artist To Watch and a Best New Band of the year — has shared Crush On Me’s third single, “Haunted House.”

It’s a propulsive song built around theatrical strings and Hogue’s massive voice, which here takes on a funhouse quality, with ad-libbed screams happening in the margins. The track tells the story of a party gone wrong, feverish and demented. “And I’m running just to hide and I’m hiding just to breathe/ And around every corner is the same night on repeat,” Hogue sings breathlessly.

“Haunted House” comes with a music video, directed by Eli Raskin, that begins with Hogue starting off writing in her diary, in a room where all the walls are papered with pages. (Fun fact: They’re actually ripped-out pages from old erotic novels.) She’s joined by a crew of dancers who go through their own existential crises and mirror her moves, operating on the borderline between having fun and breaking down completely.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Petal & Cave People):

01/16 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

01/17 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

01/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

01/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

01/21 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

01/22 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

01/23 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

01/24 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

01/25 New York, NY @ Rough Trade

01/26 Hamden, CT @ The Space

01/27 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Crush On Me is out 2/15 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.