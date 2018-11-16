Dyke Drama is the countryfied rock project of Portland punk Sadie Switchblade, formerly of G.L.O.S.S., and every so often she’ll drop a great new release out of the sky. In 2015 it was Tender Resignation and in 2016 it was the excellent Up Against The Bricks, which led us to name the group one of the Best New Bands Of 2016. It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Dyke Drama, but today they’ve put out a brand-new release called Hard New Pills.

It’s four songs worth of hard rocking self-transformation by fire. Switchblade’s grizzled voice serves as the foundation for songs about trying to get the better of your demons. “We love you/ Is that enough?/ To hold it all until I love myself?” she sings on the title track.

“This record is for everyone who struggles with addiction, and especially anyone who is in those beginning stages of growth and awareness,” Switchblade wrote in the album’s description. Hard New Pills is dedicated to the late Little Rock, AR musician Barker Gee: “It’s also dedicated to the memory of our dearly departed, loving, brilliant friend, Barker Gee. Each song has a little lifted riff, melody, or other nod to Barker’s music. Rest In Peace my friend.”

<a href="http://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hard-new-pills" target="_blank">Hard New Pills by Dyke Drama</a>

Hard New Pills is out now via Salinas Records/Get Better Records. Order it here.